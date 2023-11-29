Toys for Tots and Washington Trust Bank

GARDEN CITY, IDAHO — The Toys for Tots rolls on and took our Matt Sizemore to the State Street branch of Washington Trust Bank on Tuesday, November 28th. He was joined by Washington Trust Bank Retail Regional Manager Lindsey Pretty-Weasel, who explained why being part of the Toys for Tots campaign is so important.

"We are locally invested in our community. We've had the opportunity to be a part of dozens of different community campaigns and projects. We've only been able to be a part of Toys for Tots for the last two years and it has been a great experience. We love being able to help our community and be there for everyone. So it's been great," said Pretty-Weasel.

If you'd like to contribute to this wonderful event, you can drop off any new and unwrapped toy to any Washington Trust Bank location in the Treasure Valley as well as any Albertson's location or local Toyota dealer.

And you have until December 8th to do that.

Also keep in mind that the campaign is hoping to get donated toys in the age range of infant to 12-years old, but is reminding those generous enough to donate to not forget about the 10-12 year-old range, as most people have a tendency to give toys for younger children.

Lastly, don't forget that all of your donations here in the Treasure Valley stay in the Treasure Valley, making sure local children can have a brighter holiday season!

