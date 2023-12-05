Danielson takes the saddle for the Broncos: BSU introduces new head coach

BOSIE STATE UNIVERSITY — On Monday, Boise State University introduced Spencer Danielson as the 12th head coach in Broncos football history. The hire comes after the former defensive coordinator closed out the season with a 3-0 record as interim head coach and captured a Mountain West Championship.



Danielson now prepares for a bowl game against UCLA on December 16

He follows former head coach Andy Avalos who had a 5-5 record during his 2023 campaign

Moments after Danieleson's introduction, Quarterback Taylen Green announced he entering the transfer portal

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

Bosie State football was looking at its first losing season since 1997 when Athletic Director Jeremiah Dickey made the move to fire head coach Andy Avalos.

“When you’re an A-D and a leader, you’re responsible for a lot and I knew that I had an important decision to make that was going to impact not just one individual but many,” said Dickey.

That decision led to a three-and-oh run by interim head coach Spencer Danielson and a mountain-west championship for the broncos, which was enough to convince Dickey to give him the permanent job. Now Danielson takes on the task of leading BSU football. A job he knows bares much weight.

“Coach Peterson, Coach Harson, Coach Avalos, all coaches that have dearly impacted me and I understand the seat that I am going into, and I understand the gravity of it and I’m so thankful for this opportunity,” said Danielson

Danielson enters the job at a pivotal time in college football with an expanded playoff coming next year and the growing trend of players entering the transfer portal. Something the former defensive coordinator says he intends to address to help grow Boise State.

“We are going to work our tail off to keep everybody here. Goal number one, priority number one is to keep our players. Not to go get better players. We have to do that too, but our goal is to keep our players here,” said Danielson.

