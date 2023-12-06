Boise School District completes bus investigation surrounding armed teen

BOISE, Idaho — Almost a month after an armed teen, who was not a student, got on a Boise School District bus, the district says they have completed their investigation.

On November 9, 19-year-old Tristiano Fragomeno allegedly got on a BSD bus while he was intoxicated. The bus company alerted the district and Fragomeno was apprehended at North Jr. High.

In the investigation, the district says the driver, North administrators, and police "performed admirably," but there are areas of concern that need to be addressed in their busing system.

The district says that overcrowding on the specific bus led to confusion in the situation, which is why some children on the specific bus route might be assigned a different route.

They also say the bus stop where Fragomeno boarded was also a Valley Regional Transit bus stop. The district says they are looking at ways to improve safety while still offering accessibility to current students.

The district says they are also forming a Student Transportation Advisory committee to explore mandatory student identification for buses. But the district says it might be a tough task.

"Many parents questioned the practice of allowing students on the school bus without valid identification," the district said. "This seems like a simple solution and may be necessary, however, it is much more complicated than it appears. Concerns over students being left behind at a bus stop in the mornings, processing of new students, as well as delays to route schedules all may result in students either missing school or being late."

The district says they also will look to improve their training practices for drivers and continue to urge students to be aware and report suspicious behavior.