Prepare for wildfire season at Donnelly Fire's free community event this Saturday

VALLEY COUNTY, Idaho — Donnelly residents are invited to attend Wildfire Preparedness Day at the Donnelly Fire Department on Saturday, May 2, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

According to a press release from Valley County Wildfire Mitigation, the free community event, hosted by the Donnelly Fire Department, will feature hands-on activities and educational booths to help residents reduce wildfire risk around their homes.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to speak with local fire professionals and learn how to stay informed about wildfires in their area.

Event highlights include a Smokey the Bear Reading at 11:30 a.m., a free lunch, and an Evacuation Planning Presentation at 12:30 p.m.

The Donnelly Fire Department is located at 244 W. Roseberry Rd, Donnelly, ID.

Donnelly Fire set to host event for Wildfire Preparedness Day

Wildfire Preparedness Day is part of a broader initiative to help Valley County residents keep themselves and their communities safe from wildfires.