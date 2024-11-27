First look inside Tamarack's Mid-Mountain lodge

DONNELLY, Idaho — Locals call it the Someday lodge because it has never opened, but for the first time, we'll take a look inside Tamarack's Mid-Mountain Lodge that is open for business on Friday.



A sneak peek shows they are just waiting on skiers.

Valley County resort is open on Friday.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Tamarack Resort has seen its share of ups and downs since it first opened 20 years ago and one of the downs was the opening of the highly anticipated Mid-Mountain Lodge. Year after year skiers wanted to know when this lodge would open.

"This will be open Friday — this is down to the wire, we've had hundreds of workers here," said Scott Turlington, President of Tamarack

Turlington was almost giddy talking about what we were going to share with everyone — the very first look inside the Mid-Mountain Lodge.

Once inside you'll see what a lot of patience and perseverance will do. I asked the Director of Construction Doug Hudson why it took so long for the lodge to open.

"So the lodge was started in 2007 and due to financial difficulties during the 2007/2008 real estate crash, it has sat. It was all finished as far as the exterior but weathered well over the years. We maintained it to make sure there was no damage."

As you walk out of the lodge, you'll see a beautiful stained-glass window that says Tamarack Resort. It's something that is very symbolic for Turlington and his staff.

"For me, it's become a focal point because when you think of an artist making stained glass, you're putting something together and that's what Tamarack has been — a bunch of broken parts that becomes something beautiful."