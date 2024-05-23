Donation page launched for families of 6 who died in US-20 crash

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Six employees of Signet Farm Services were killed and 9 others were sent to the hospital after a crash that occurred around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 18 in Idaho Falls.

Following the accident, a GoFundMe page has been launched to raise funds for the injured employees and the families of the deceased. The goal of $195,000 will provide $25,000 to each of the families and $5,000 to each of the injured employees.

In the fundraiser details, the Signet Team shared the following heartfelt statement:

Our commitment lies in providing unwavering support to the families and colleagues affected by this tragedy. As we navigate this difficult period together, we implore others to join us in our efforts to extend a helping hand to those in need. Your support, whether through donations, words of encouragement, or acts of kindness, can make a profound difference in the lives of those grappling with loss and injury.