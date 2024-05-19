Six dead after crash on U.S. 20 in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, ID — Six people were killed and 10 others were sent to the hospital after a crash that occurred around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 18 in Idaho Falls.

A Ram pickup was eastbound on U.S. 20 near the Lindsay Boulevard exit when it collided with a westbound Chevrolet passenger van. The driver of the van, along with five passengers, died at the scene of the crash, according to police. The driver of the pickup, and the remaining van passengers, were all transported to a local hospital.

Both lanes of U.S. 20 were blocked for roughly five and half hours while crews worked to continue the investigation and clear the scene. The crash is still under investigation by the Idaho State Police.