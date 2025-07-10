Damaging winds leave thousands of Treasure Valley residents without power

NAMPA, Idaho — Damaging winds and intermittent thunderstorms swept through the Treasure Valley on Wednesday evening, leaving thousands of residents without power across the Treasure Valley.

Two significant outages were reported in Nampa, where a large section of downtown was left without electricity, including approximately 2,067 Idaho Power customers. The area around the Karcher Mall is also experiencing an outage, with another 1,451 utility customers affected.

Idaho News 6 A downed tree in the driveway of a Nampa resident

Crews are on site and responding to both outages. Idaho Power hopes to return power to Downtown Nampa by 9:30 p.m.

Idaho Power The current outage in Nampa is affecting over 2,000 residents.

Downed trees on power lines appear to be the main source of the outages.

Our Star Neighborhood Reporter, Alexander Huddleston, was in Star when two power lines were compromised as a result of fallen trees, resulting in a power outage that's affecting 1,272 utility customers.

In Star, Idaho Power hopes to restore electricity by 10:24 p.m. this evening.

In Meridian, two outages are being reported along Chinden Boulevard. The first outage was reported between N. Linder Road and N. Eagle Road/SH55, which is affecting approximately 233 utility customers. A second outage was later reported between N. Black Cat Road and Franklin Road, which is affecting another 315 customers. Power is expected to be restored to those locations between 9:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.

The City of Boise appears to have been mostly spared from the outages, but we have received a recent report of downed power lines on Grove and 3rd streets.

Alexander Huddleston / Idaho News 6 Downed trees on a powerline in Star.

Further north, Valley County appears to be especially hard hit as roughly 1,907 customers are currently without power. There is currently no estimated restoration time for Idaho Power customers in Valley County.

You can find all the outages here: Idaho Power - Outage Map

