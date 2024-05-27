Cool off! Boise Parks and Recreation opens splash pads across the city, pools opening soon

BOISE, Idaho — Cool off and soak up the sun! Boise Parks and Recreation opens multiple splash pads and fountains Memorial Day for the summer season.

LEARN MORE | Fountains and splash pads to turn on soon at parks across Boise as summer heat rolls in

From downtown to West Boise to the Bench, locals can enjoy playing in the water safely. Misters, fountains and spray pads offer a free and fun way to kick-off summer time.

Visit the Parks and Recreation website for more details on a splash pad near you.

Looking forward to that first cannonball of the summer? Splashing around in city poolsis just around the corner.

The iconic Natatorium Pool and Hydrotube on Warm Springs Ave. will open Friday, May 31, just in time for summer.

Along with it, Ivywild Pool, Borah Pool, and Fairmoint Pool will open Friday at 1pm.

Planning ahead? Public pools will be closed June 19, and on July 4, the pools will be open 1-5 p.m. Check each site linked above for more specific details and pool closure dates.