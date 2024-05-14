Fountains and splash pads turn on at parks across Boise as summer heat rolls in

BOISE, Idaho — The summer heat we expect every year in Idaho is starting to roll in, with temperatures expected to reach a high of 86 in the Treasure Valley. Thankfully, parks across Boise are gearing up to open a variety of water features to help the public beat the heat and keep enjoying the city's parks.

Splash pads and fountains are scheduled to turn on for the season on Monday, May 27. The water features you can expect to see at parks near you are:



The 70-foot-long interactive water tunnel at Ann Morrison Park

The Borah Park spray pad

The mister poles at Bowler Park

The splash pad at Comba Park

The mister poles at Franklin Park

The fountain at Grove Plaza

The splash pad at Molenaar Park

Boise isn't the only city opening water features as the temperature warms in the Valley. The city of Nampa is hosting a ribbon-cutting event for a new splash pad at Midway Park on Wednesday, May 22. In addition to the new splash pad, the park also features an outdoor gym, basketball courts, and a practice field.