Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your Neighborhood

Actions

Fountains and splash pads turn on at parks across Boise as summer heat rolls in

Grove Plaza Fountain
City of Boise
Grove Plaza Fountain
Posted at 10:37 AM, May 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-14 12:37:11-04

BOISE, Idaho — The summer heat we expect every year in Idaho is starting to roll in, with temperatures expected to reach a high of 86 in the Treasure Valley. Thankfully, parks across Boise are gearing up to open a variety of water features to help the public beat the heat and keep enjoying the city's parks.

City of Boise | Ann Morrison Water Tunnel

Splash pads and fountains are scheduled to turn on for the season on Monday, May 27. The water features you can expect to see at parks near you are:

  • The 70-foot-long interactive water tunnel at Ann Morrison Park
  • The Borah Park spray pad
  • The mister poles at Bowler Park
  • The splash pad at Comba Park
  • The mister poles at Franklin Park
  • The fountain at Grove Plaza
  • The splash pad at Molenaar Park

Boise isn't the only city opening water features as the temperature warms in the Valley. The city of Nampa is hosting a ribbon-cutting event for a new splash pad at Midway Park on Wednesday, May 22. In addition to the new splash pad, the park also features an outdoor gym, basketball courts, and a practice field.

Nampa Parks & Recreation

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Boise 6 Twin Falls 6

Boise 6 / Twin Falls 6, your new home for the Vegas Golden Knights