Clearwater Analytics to be taken private in $8.4 billion deal

BOISE, Idaho — Boise-based and publicly traded Clearwater Analytics (CWAN) announced this past week that the cloud-based investment, accounting, and analytics company will be taken private by an investment group consisting of Permira, Warburg Pincus, Francisco Partners, and Temasek.

The deal to buy the company and take it private is estimated to be worth $8.4 billion.

A news release from Clearwater Analytics indicates the transaction comes after its board of directors, outside legal counsel, and financial advisors all recommended the move.

The sale will net Clearwater Analytics shareholders a total of $24.55 per share in cash.

Before the news was announced, the stock was trading at a value in the $21-22 range. Their release goes on to state, "the per share purchase price represents a premium of approximately 47 percent over CWAN’s undisturbed share price as of November 10, 2025, the last trading day prior to media reports regarding a potential transaction."

“This deal represents a great outcome for Clearwater Analytics and our stockholders,” said Sandeep Sahai, CEO, CWAN. “It also positions us well for our next chapter of growth. Operating as a private company will empower us to invest boldly as we integrate the platforms to deliver a next-generation front-to-back solution that natively addresses alternative assets, provides industry leading risk analytics, and delivers on agentic solutions powered by our unique and proprietary database."

“Clearwater Analytics continues to set the standard for excellence in the industry, and we are excited to invest behind the vision of creating an open, modular, front-to-back platform for institutional investment management,” said Alex Stratoudakis, Managing Director, Warburg Pincus.

The next step for Clearwater Analytics is to hold a shareholder vote. If approved, the deal should be completed sometime in the first half of 2026.