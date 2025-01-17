Trump appoints Clearwater Analytics founder, Michael Boren to Department of Agriculture

BOISE, Idaho — Incoming President Donald Trump has appointed Michael Boren, founder of Clearwater Analytics, to serve as the United States Under Secretary for Natural Resources and Environment, at the Department of Agriculture.

Boren made headlines in 2021, after Stanley residents filed an appeal to the Custer County Board of Commissioners, saying Boren was using an airstrip on his property illegally.

Boren later sued Gary Gadwa, Sarah Michael, Jon Conti and Richard Fosbury for defamation, alleging they made false statements regarding the airstrip. In December 2024, the Idaho Supreme Court reversed a lower court's decision and made no ruling on the defamation argument.

On a Truth Social post, President-elect Trump celebrated Boren as a volunteer fireman, and board member of the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation.

Idaho Senator Jim Risch, also praising Boren, writing on X, "Finally, an Idaho voice will be at the table when it comes to forest management."