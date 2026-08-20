Wildfire burning in eastern Cassia County

CASSIA COUNTY — A fast-growing wildfire is burning near the community of Heglar in eastern Cassia County.

The “North Heglar Fire” has burned about 500 acres after breaking out Wednesday afternoon, according to the U.S. Wildland Fire Service.

It’s burning north of Heglar Canyon Road on private land and is also threatening federal land.

Resources battling the flames include 6 engines, 2 dozers, 6 large air tankers and 1 helicopter, the Fire Service told KMVT.

Full containment of the fire is expected by Saturday at 6 p.m. and full control by Sunday evening.

There’s no word on how the fire started.

This article was originally published by KMVT News Staff.