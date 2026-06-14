Summit Creek fire nears containment, officials remind public to follow road restrictions

CASSIA COUNTY — As the Summit Creek Fire nears containment, the Cassia County Sheriff's Office is reminding the public to follow road restrictions until areas are officially reopened.

Police say popular routes, like the road to Independence Lakes and others, are still restricted.

"Please do not go around the Road Closed signs to gain access to the area until it is announced that the area is back open again," CCSO said.

Officials say that these restrictions include motor vehicles, bicycles and people on foot, warning there will be consequences and safety risks if the restrictions are ignored.

CCSO noted that there will be public announcements detailing when the areas are reopened.