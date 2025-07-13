Semi-truck crash near Malta results in fatality

CASSIA COUNTY, Idaho — An investigation is underway surrounding a single-vehicle fatality crash that occurred on I-84 near Malta during the early morning hours of July 13, as reported by Idaho State Police.

A 57-year-old male from Windermere, Florida, was driving a 2026 Freightliner westbound on I-84 when the driver veered off the road and overcorrected. The Freightliner subsequently rolled, blocking both westbound lanes.

The driver died at the scene, and the passenger, a 40-year-old male from Kissimmee, Florida, was transported to a nearby hospital.

The crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.