Pomerelle officially open after early-season snowfall blankets slopes

CASSIA COUNTY, Idaho — Pomerelle Mountain is officially open for business.

Over the past three weeks, a series of early-season snowstorms dropped multiple feet of snow on the ski area, allowing resort officials to open their slopes early. Pomerelle Mountain will now remain open on weekends until weekday operations commence on December 20th.

Early season conditions currently exist across the mountain and Pomerelle Ski Patrol recommends the public stay out of the trees for now and ski with extra caution. The current base depth ranges from 14-20 inches deep, depending on the aspect. The road up to Pomerelle is icy and includes snowy spots. If you plan on driving up for the day— 4WD/AWD and snow tires are always recommended.

Courtesy of Pomerelle Mountain

For those looking to learn, The Pomerelle Snow School is offering its full menu of lessons. Group lessons begin at 10:30 am and 1:30 pm respectively.

Pomerelle also offers significant discounts on lift tickets that are pre-purchased online. For anyone 13 and over, the price of a pre-purchased day pass is just $53. Kids 6 and under are free as long as a parent or guardian pre-reserves their tickets online.

Pomerelle Mountain Stats:

Vertical Drop: 1,002 Feet

Annual Average Snowfall: 197 inches

Skiable Terrain: 500 acres

Trails: 32

Lifts: 3 (1 triple, 1 double, 1 magic carpet)

Base Elevation: 7,760 feet

Summit Elevation: 8,762 feet

Night Skiing: YES

Find up-to-date snow conditions for Pomerelle Mountain here.