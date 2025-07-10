Officials confirm the identity of Burley couple killed in multi-county murder case

CASSIA COUNTY, Idaho — Officials on Monday identified two victims, Kelly and Donna Jenks, who were murdered at a Burley home on Tuesday, July 8.

Kelly and Donna are survived by their daughter, Jerica Harper, her husband Alex, and their daughter, Adalee. A GoFundMe campaign has been established to help the family cover funeral costs and other unforeseen expenses. As of publication, the fundraiser has collected nearly $10,000.

The GoFundMe describes Jerica and Alex as incredibly close with Kelly and Donna, who were "loving parents, devoted grandparents, and cherished members of their community."

Two additional people were killed Tuesday in the surrounding area, which investigators believe is connected to the Jenks' murders. Authorities arrested Benjamin Naylor, 56, of Burley, who appeared in court Wednesday facing four counts of first-degree murder across multiple counties.

The investigation began Tuesday afternoon when emergency responders in Rupert were dispatched following a report of a possibly deceased woman. Officials discovered suspicious circumstances, prompting a police investigation into a potential homicide.

Later that day, Kelly and Donna Jenks were found in Cassia County, and another victim was discovered inside a vehicle in Minidoka County. Officials have not released the identities of the victims in Rupert and Minidoka County.

This is a developing story, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.