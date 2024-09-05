West Mountain Fires continue to burn near Cascade Idaho

CASCADE, Idaho — West Mountain Fires have been burning near and around Cascade Idaho due to lightining strikes. The fires burning are the, Boulder, Snag, Dollar, and Goat. The Boulder Fire is 6 miles SW of Cascade, Snag Fire is 11 miles E of Cascade, Dollar Fire 18 miles NE of Cascade, and Goat Fire is 11 miles SE of Cascade.

With clearing skies and higher temperatures coming in, fire activity will increase. The winds will be shifting southwest with some potential for higher fire activity.

Historic averages for fire-season indicate that mid-October would be close to containment for these West Mountain Fires. With help from the Army of the 14th Brigade Engineer Battalion suppressing some of the fire activity they hope to achieve that mid-October goal.

Boulder Fire: (3,842 acres - 24% containment)

Firefighters and army crews were working the fire in the Olson Creek and Brush Creek drainage. They were creating a dozer line around the northern end of the fire. They had some support from a Type 1 helicopter. The main focus is to make sure structures within the area are being safe and not getting in contact with the fire.

Dollar Fire: (4,137 acres - 0% containment)

The fire growth was minimal, with the western edge of the fire being confined. The northern edge is being monitored with minimal speed of winds helping the fire grow.

Snag Fire: (32,204 acres - 12% containment)

The growth has moved slowly to the eastern side within a previous burned area. A team of engines, crews, and personnel continue to assist on the structure paths of the fires, to make sure they are safe. Fire crews and army crews continue to also secure the southern edge of Fore Road 409 from the fire, with hoses and pumps.

Goat Fire: (3,952 acres - 8% containment)

Fire grew to the north and south with crossing south of the Middle Fork Payette River drainage. Forest Service Trail 099 is becoming a holding feature to help assess the needs of values at risk to be protected.

Both Boise National Forest and Payette National Forest has forest closures due to the West Mountain Fires

Boise National Forest



Dollar/Oro Area, Trail, Road Closures

Anderson-Bulldog-Nellie Fire Area, Road, and Trail Closure

Boulder Fire Area, Trail, and Road Closure

Wolf Creek Burned Area, Trail, and Road Closure

Payette National Forest



Wolf Creek Burned Area Road and Trail Closure

Dollar Fire Area and Trail Closure

U.S. Forest Service West Mountain Fires

Warm Lake Highway is the only road closure due to the West Mountain Fires, with only homeowners and contractors being let in.