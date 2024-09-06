Lava and Sheep Fires burning in the Boise National Forest

BOISE NATIONAL FOREST, Idaho — Two new lightning-caused fires are burning in the Boise National Forest.

The Lava and Sheep Fires were both detected on Sept. 5th.

According to a release from the Forest Service, The Lava Fire is burning about 9 miles north of Ola in the Chief Eagle Eye Creek Drainage and has burned about 550 acres.

The Sheep Fire is burning about 9 miles east/southeast of Idaho City near the confluence of the Middle Fork and North Fork Boise River. The fire has burned about 160 acres so far.

Crews are attacking both fires from the air and the ground, no word on containment.

Closures for both these fires are in place.