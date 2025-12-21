Valley County hopes new Cascade triplex housing will help to hire more workers

CASCADE, Idaho — Housing continues to be an issue in the tourist destination of Valley County. The lack of affordable housing for workers has presented challenges. In hopes of alleviating the housing barrier, Valley County bought a new triplex in the up-and-coming Raven Ridge Subdivision in Cascade.

"Right now we don’t have the ability to hire a number of positions, and the very first question we ask is, 'do you have housing available?'" said Sherry Maupin, chairman of Valley County Commissioners.

"People will come in they will start interviewing, they start looking for housing, and say I can’t accept your position," Maupin said.

WATCH: Get an inside look at the new triplexes

Valley County hopes new triplex in Cascade subdivision will help them hire more workers

Raven Ridge is a new subdivision being built in Cascade by developer Cody Draper. It will feature 45 lots with single housing options, two triplexes and two fourplexes.

ALSO READ | Neighbors work together to save homes from falling trees in Cascade

Valley County bought one of the newly finished triplexes for the West Central Mountains Housing Trust to manage.

Maupin is also on the board of the housing trust.

"We decided that putting a million dollars towards housing in Valley County was a really good investment in our future," said Maupin. "County employees get first right of refusal on these units."

The county funded the purchase through the American Rescue Plan Act, and they got a couple of donations to make it happen.

Each 950 square-foot unit features two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a two car garage for $1,400 a month. One of the three units has already been rented.

"The housing trust in all of our units pays for water and sewer, and so the tenants are responsible for power," said Maupin. "These are 80 percent of average median income units, so whatever rent is here, it is capped at 80 percent."

Valley County is currently hiring for six positions, including a 911 dispatcher, positions in the Valley County Sheriff's Office and an IT specialist. However, this tourist destination needs employees on all levels to help fuel the biggest industry in Valley County. Housing is a big piece of that puzzle.

"People that come up and visit us have an expectation of an experience," said Maupin. "If we don’t have local workers to provide those services, they are not going to have a good experience and that is our entire economy."

ALSO READ | First look at the new Tamarack ski run created by the Rock Fire

The West Central Mountains Housing Trust manages 16 units from Cascade to New Meadows, and they are currently looking to have more members serve on the board.