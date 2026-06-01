Search operations underway after truck goes into Payette River near Cascade

CASCADE, Idaho — State police are asking witnesses for information after a truck crashed into the Payette River on Sunday afternoon.

The crash occurred on State Highway 55 near mile marker 93.5, north of Cascade.

Idaho State Police received reports that a green Dodge Ram pickup truck crossed into the northbound lane, collided with another vehicle, and went off the roadway into the Payette River.

Witnesses said they saw one occupant exit the pickup truck before being swept downstream by the fast-moving current. Witness information also indicated there may have been others in the truck.

The other vehicle involved held three adults who sustained minor injuries and were released at the scene.

Multiple agencies responded, including law enforcement, rescue teams, and fire crews. Hazardous current conditions hindered responders' ability to safely reach the submerged truck.

"The swift current, high water levels, and challenging conditions have made this a complex response involving specialized rescue resources," said Idaho State Police Trooper Richard Knapp. "Our focus remains on locating and identifying anyone involved, safely recovering the vehicle, and determining exactly what occurred."

The number and identities of those involved have not been confirmed. Operations are expected to continue as conditions allow, which may include drawing down the river's water level — a step that could come as early as Monday.

State Highway 55 was temporarily closed while emergency crews worked and has since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact ISP Dispatch at 208-846-7500. State police also ask that anyone with family members or loved ones who were traveling through the area Sunday afternoon and have been unable to reach them contact ISP as well.

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