RV in Cascade destroyed in fire after electrical failure likely caused by rodents

CASCADE, Idaho — An RV is completely destroyed after it caught fire in Cascade Saturday evening. Investigators from the Idaho State Fire Marshal's Office determined the cause to be electrical failure, possibly due to rodent activity.

The Cascade Fire Department responded quickly to the incident and prevented the fire from spreading to other RVs and trees.

The owner had not been using the RV for more than a week before the fire occurred. Nobody was hurt in the fire.

In a Facebook post, the Idaho State Fire Marshal's Office encourages RV enthusiasts to use mouse repellents to keep rodents from entering their vehicles. The repellents can be purchased at most sporting goods stores, according to officials.