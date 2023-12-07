Labrador orders re-count of ballots for Caldwell General Obligation Bond

CALDWELL, Idaho — Raul Labrador and the Office of the Attorney General of the State of Idaho have ordered Canyon County to conduct a re-count of the votes that narrowly passed the City of Caldwell General Obligation Bond in November's election.

The $17.3 million fire dept. bond unofficially passed by the slimmest margin at 66.74 percent. It requires two-thirds of the vote to pass.

The recount will take place on Monday, December 11 at the Canyon County Elections Office.

