Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodCaldwell

Actions

Labrador orders re-count of ballots for Caldwell General Obligation Bond

Passed with the narrowest of margins, the Office of the Attorney General has ordered a recount
Elections and Voting
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bertel, Steve
Elections and Voting
Posted at 4:03 PM, Dec 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-07 18:05:03-05

CALDWELL, Idaho — Raul Labrador and the Office of the Attorney General of the State of Idaho have ordered Canyon County to conduct a re-count of the votes that narrowly passed the City of Caldwell General Obligation Bond in November's election.

RELATED | Caldwell's fire bond appears to squeak through with results not yet official

The $17.3 million fire dept. bond unofficially passed by the slimmest margin at 66.74 percent. It requires two-thirds of the vote to pass.

The recount will take place on Monday, December 11 at the Canyon County Elections Office.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click here to donate

Toys for Tots 2023