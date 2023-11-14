Idaho Women Veterans Memorial is one step closer to completing honorary statue

CALDWELL, Idaho — On Monday afternoon in Caldwell, Mayor Wagoner presented the Idaho Veterans Garden with a check for over $20,000.00.

The money was raised from generous local sponsors (Republic Services, Albertons, Thomas Development, Idaho Power, Fresca Mexican Foods, ICCU, Hamilton, Michaelson, and Hilty, LLP., Caldwell Housing Authority, and Price Pump), vendor fees from the July 4th festivities at Memorial Park, and revenue from the July 4th Fun Run.

The money is specifically earmarked for a statue memorializing Carrie French at The Idaho Women Veterans Memorial, located at the Idaho Veterans Garden.

French was the first Idaho woman to give her life in combat. Carrie French was from Caldwell, and the embodiment of camaraderie in the Idaho 116th Brigade Combat Team.

Some of those closest to Carrie described her as fiercely loyal. This Caldwell resident was known for caring deeply and giving her all.

On June 5, 2005, Carrie was killed by a roadside bomb outside of Kirkuk, Iraq while volunteering for a supply mission convoy. She was the first Idaho woman to be killed at war. Her sacrifice and ability to touch and inspire lives to this day will never be forgotten

You can support the Idaho Women Veterans Memorial by going to the website.

On November 17, from 5:00pm – 6:00pm, the Polar Bear Plunge Dunk Tank event will be held to raise funds for the memorial. The event will allow members of the community to pay to dunk Mayor Wagoner or Caldwell Chief of Police Rex Ingram.

The dunk tank will be located in front of the Caldwell Luxe Reel Theatre (913 Arthur St.).