Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodCaldwell

Actions

Idaho Women Veterans Memorial is one step closer to completing honorary statue

Statue will memorialize Carrie French, the first Idaho woman to be killed at war
The City of Caldwell Mayor presented a check in the amount of $20,000 to the Idaho Veterans Garden in support of the statue memorializing Carrie French, the first woman from Idaho to be killed in combat.
Posted at 11:31 AM, Nov 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-14 13:31:35-05

CALDWELL, Idaho — On Monday afternoon in Caldwell, Mayor Wagoner presented the Idaho Veterans Garden with a check for over $20,000.00.

The money was raised from generous local sponsors (Republic Services, Albertons, Thomas Development, Idaho Power, Fresca Mexican Foods, ICCU, Hamilton, Michaelson, and Hilty, LLP., Caldwell Housing Authority, and Price Pump), vendor fees from the July 4th festivities at Memorial Park, and revenue from the July 4th Fun Run.

The money is specifically earmarked for a statue memorializing Carrie French at The Idaho Women Veterans Memorial, located at the Idaho Veterans Garden.

French was the first Idaho woman to give her life in combat. Carrie French was from Caldwell, and the embodiment of camaraderie in the Idaho 116th Brigade Combat Team.

Some of those closest to Carrie described her as fiercely loyal. This Caldwell resident was known for caring deeply and giving her all.

On June 5, 2005, Carrie was killed by a roadside bomb outside of Kirkuk, Iraq while volunteering for a supply mission convoy. She was the first Idaho woman to be killed at war. Her sacrifice and ability to touch and inspire lives to this day will never be forgotten

You can support the Idaho Women Veterans Memorial by going to the website.

On November 17, from 5:00pm – 6:00pm, the Polar Bear Plunge Dunk Tank event will be held to raise funds for the memorial. The event will allow members of the community to pay to dunk Mayor Wagoner or Caldwell Chief of Police Rex Ingram.

The dunk tank will be located in front of the Caldwell Luxe Reel Theatre (913 Arthur St.).

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News

Idaho's most anticipated rivalry, coming to Idaho News 6 on Saturday