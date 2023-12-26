Holiday Tragedy: house fire burns part of Caldwell home

CALDWELL, Idaho — A Caldwell Police officer conducting a routine patrol spotted a house fire in the area of N. 9th Avenue and E. Freeport in Caldwell on Sunday.



Five officers ran into the home to search for victims

There was no one in the home and no injuries

The fire is still under investigation

The cause is not confirmed but is believed to have originated from a heating lamp, according to residents

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

“One of my friends calls me he's like hey bro I think your house is on fire. I thought he was pulling a prank on me cause I thought he was playing around,” said Hernan Mata Rosales, Caldwell Resident.

But then reality set in for Hernan Mata Rosales when a neighbor called moments later.

“Hey, you got firefighters, you got cops around your house and things like that. Somethings going on,” Mata Rosales.

Those officers and firefighters responding to a house fire that started late Christmas eve. Five police officers valiantly running into the home. Luckily no one was inside, and no one was injured. Caldwell Chief of Police Rex Ingram commending his officers saying quote “Tonight our cops were selfless and sacrificed themselves for their community.” Unfortunately, first responders did not arrive fast enough to stop the damage.

I'm standing here inside of the room that caught fire. Originally it was a bright purple. This was a little girl's room. Now the walls replaced with a charred black as you can see the burnt dolls behind me here. Heartbreaking and something that no little girl wants to wake up to on Christmas morning.

“It was my little sister's room and when she sees her room being burnt down, it's kind of sad see that,” said Mata Rosales.

“But at the end of the day things can always get fixed up but what matters is that everyone out here is okay and no one got hurt,” said Mata Rosales.

