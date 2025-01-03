- PAYETTE BOMB SUSPECT IN COURT
- As our neighborhood reporter Keith Burrell reported, the arraignment for the Payette man charged with possession of a destructive device is this afternoon.
- At around 5 p.m. yesterday, Payette Police got a report of a suspicious object which turned out to be an undetonated improvised explosive device in a train car.
- Fresh snow tracks led police to the suspect, 40-year-old Brent Sharrai, who told officers that he was trying to make fireworks for New Years but fell asleep. Detectives say they also found meth and paraphernalia at his residence.
- That arraignment, scheduled for 1:30 p.m. today.
- HWY 21 CLOSURE FOR AVALANCHE DANGER
- Avalanche danger continues to be present in the Idaho backroads. The stretch of Hwy 21 from Grandjean to Banner Summit will be closed until at least 7 a.m. this morning. The closure went into effect at 5 p.m. after the area got over 8 inches of snow in 24 hours. You can check 511.idaho.gov for the latest updates.
- CABIN FEVER DAY IN TWIN FALLS
- And if you're looking for something to do this weekend, it's Cabin Fever Day in Twin Falls tomorrow! There will be a whole slew of family-friendly events from free archery lessions at Magic Valley Bowhunters to free scuba lessons at Twin Falls City Pool. A full list of events can be found at the Twin Falls website.
Bomb suspect in court and Cabin Fever Day: Happening in your neighborhood
Posted
