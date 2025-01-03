Bomb suspect in court and Cabin Fever Day: Happening in your neighborhood

PAYETTE BOMB SUSPECT IN COURT

As our neighborhood reporter Keith Burrell reported, the arraignment for the Payette man charged with possession of a destructive device is this afternoon.

At around 5 p.m. yesterday, Payette Police got a report of a suspicious object which turned out to be an undetonated improvised explosive device in a train car.

Fresh snow tracks led police to the suspect, 40-year-old Brent Sharrai, who told officers that he was trying to make fireworks for New Years but fell asleep. Detectives say they also found meth and paraphernalia at his residence.

That arraignment, scheduled for 1:30 p.m. today.

HWY 21 CLOSURE FOR AVALANCHE DANGER

Avalanche danger continues to be present in the Idaho backroads. The stretch of Hwy 21 from Grandjean to Banner Summit will be closed until at least 7 a.m. this morning. The closure went into effect at 5 p.m. after the area got over 8 inches of snow in 24 hours. You can check 511.idaho.gov for the latest updates.

CABIN FEVER DAY IN TWIN FALLS

And if you're looking for something to do this weekend, it's Cabin Fever Day in Twin Falls tomorrow! There will be a whole slew of family-friendly events from free archery lessions at Magic Valley Bowhunters to free scuba lessons at Twin Falls City Pool. A full list of events can be found at the Twin Falls website.



