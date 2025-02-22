Watchdog urges Boise State University to address "religious coercion" by football head coach

BOISE, Idaho — A religious freedom watchdog, The Freedom From Religion Foundation (FFRF) has filed a complaint regarding statements by Boise State University Football Head Coach, Spencer Danielson, which they claim could be interpreted as religious coercion.

According to their website, the FFRF's mission is to "promote the constitutional principle of separation of state and church." In a recent release, the FFRF claims Danielson participated in "unconstitutional religious coercion" via statements made following the team's Fiesta Bowl loss to Penn State. The Establishment Clause of the First Amendment states that Congress cannot establish an official religion and that one religion may never be favored over another.

RELATED: Boise State’s Spencer Danielson named Grant Teaff Coach of the Year

In that press conference, Danielson said, "We want to be a light on the hill that's going to do football differently at Boise State. Doesn't mean it fits everybody, doesn't mean it's perfect. We're gonna do it different. It's gonna be based on love. Gonna be based on giving Jesus the glory. If people don't like that— don't come here."

"The coach is not only placing a Christian litmus test on potential and current student players, which is illegal, but is overtly saying nonreligious or non-Christian students are not welcome at this public university," said FFRF Co-President, Annie Laurie Gaylor.

FFRF emphasizes that student-athletes should be judged on athletic ability and character, not their willingness to conform to a coach's religious ideology. They have asked the University to "make it clear that Danielson’s comments do not reflect official policy, that his statements are ruled out-of-bounds, and that all students, regardless of faith or nonbelief, are reassured they are welcome and valued members of the Boise State community."

Danielson has previously stated that all faith backgrounds are welcome on his team.

Idaho News 6 has reached out to representatives from Boise State University for comment on the complaint. We will continue to update this story.