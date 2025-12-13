Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Watch the LA Bowl on Idaho News 6 | BSU vs. Washington

Idaho News 6
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA — Starting at 6 p.m. MT, Idaho News 6 will broadcast the LA Bowl, featuring your Boise State Broncos as they face off against the University of Washington Huskies. The Broncos are 9-4, and the Huskies are 8-4.

If you're in the Treasure Valley, tune into Idaho News 6 starting at 5 p.m. MT for the Heisman Trophy presentation before kickoff at 6 p.m.

BSU standout running back Dylan Riley has had a strong performance, rushing for over 1,000 yards this season.

After missing a month due to injury, QB Maddux Madsen made a triumphant return in the Mountain West Championship, scoring three touchdowns—including one rushing.

Can Boise State keep that momentum going, or will the Washington Huskies claim bragging rights?

Tune in to Idaho News 6 at 6 p.m. MT for all the action.

