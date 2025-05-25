WATCH: Boise State gives an in-depth tour of the North End Zone renovations

BOISE, Idaho — The highly anticipated North End Zone project at Albertson's Stadium is underway, and the Senior Associate Athletic Director at Boise State, Nathan Burk recently gave the public an in-depth tour of the progress being made on THE BLUE.

While the expansion is slated for full completion by the summer of 2026, construction crews are hard at work to get things operational for the upcoming football season, which kicks off at home on September 6 against the Eastern Washington Eagles.

