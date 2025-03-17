Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBoise State

Actions

University of Vermont names Dr. Marlene Tromp sole finalist for president

Marlene Tromp
Kyle Green for Idaho Education News
During her two years at Boise State University, President Marlene Tromp has been a lightning rod for critics of Idaho higher education — including lawmakers who believe the state’s colleges and universities do not reflect Idaho values. Tromp worries that the uproar will make it even more difficult to attract students, especially from rural Idaho. “If fear keeps people from accessing education, it’s a loss to all of us,” she said in a recent interview.
Marlene Tromp
Posted

BOISE, Idaho — The University of Vermont Board of Trustees has named Boise State President Marlene Tromp the sole finalist for the position of university president. Dr. Tromp’s candidacy follows a six-month national search, according to a press release.

Dr. Tromp, who has served as president of Boise State University since 2019, has also held leadership roles at the University of California, Santa Cruz, and Arizona State University. She began her academic leadership career at Denison University.

Dr. Tromp will participate in an open forum at the University of Vermont on Wednesday, March 19 at 3 p.m. in the Silver Maple Ballroom of the Dudley H. Davis Center.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Boise 6 Twin Falls 6

Boise 6 / Twin Falls 6, your new home for the Vegas Golden Knights