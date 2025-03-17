University of Vermont names Dr. Marlene Tromp sole finalist for president

BOISE, Idaho — The University of Vermont Board of Trustees has named Boise State President Marlene Tromp the sole finalist for the position of university president. Dr. Tromp’s candidacy follows a six-month national search, according to a press release.

Dr. Tromp, who has served as president of Boise State University since 2019, has also held leadership roles at the University of California, Santa Cruz, and Arizona State University. She began her academic leadership career at Denison University.

Dr. Tromp will participate in an open forum at the University of Vermont on Wednesday, March 19 at 3 p.m. in the Silver Maple Ballroom of the Dudley H. Davis Center.