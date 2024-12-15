Travis Hunter wins the 2024 Heisman Memorial Trophy

NEW YORK, New York — It's official, Travis Hunter of the University of Colorado is the 2024 Heisman Memorial Trophy winner.

College Football's leading dual-threat player grabbed the trophy over Boise State running back and college football's leading rusher, Ashton Jeanty.

Throughout the 2024 college football season, Jeanty led the league in rushing yards (2,497) and touchdowns (29), all while leading his team to the Mountain West Conference Championship and a #3-seed in the College Football Playoff. He is also just 131 yards shy of Barry Sanders' single-season rushing record. With at least one more game to play in the College Football Playoff, the chances are good that Jeanty will establish himself as the record-holder.

But those numbers were no match for Travis Hunter's versatility as a two-way, offensive & defensive player— something that hasn't been seen at a major program in roughly two decades.

Hunter put up highlights on both sides of the ball with over 1,100 yards receiving & 14 touchdowns combined with 4 interceptions & 1 forced fumble on defense. All in all, he played 688 defensive snaps and 672 on offense.

The last player from the University of Colorado to win the prestigious award was Rashaan Salaam, who won as a running back in 1994.

The University of Colorado will play in the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio, TX against BYU on December 28.

Ashton Jeanty and Boise State will play in the Fiesta Bowl on December 31, in Glendale, AZ against either Penn State or SMU.