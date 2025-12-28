Star defensive player Ty Benefield enters the transfer portal

BOISE STATE — Star defensive player for Boise State, Ty Benefield, has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Benefield announced the news on social media Saturday, expressing gratitude for his 3 years at Boise State. "To my coaches, the community, and my brothers who went to battle with me — thank you," Benefield said.

The Junior defensive player helped the Broncos secure their record-breaking three-peat Mountain West championship titles. Benefield won Defensive MVP at this year's MW championship game.

"I will be entering the transfer portal with gratitude in my heart," Benefield said. "Excited for the next chapter and the challenges God places before me."