Petition to bring back NCAA baseball at Boise State circulates online

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Could Boise State reinstate their NCAA baseball team? Meridian Neighborhood Reporter Allie Triepke caught up with the club team that practices at Storey Park in Meridian, as a petition circulates online.

“We have the highest record in our division so far, we’re 17-3. We’re just playing well as a team. It’s been good,” said Boise State Club Baseball Captain Nate Venneri, a junior who plays catcher.

Nate Venneri and Tyler Schubert are captains of Boise State’s D1 club baseball team.

“We take it more serious, because we feel like we’re a representation of the school,” said Schubert, a junior who plays 2nd base.

While they appreciate the opportunity to wear orange and blue around the diamond; being a club team has its strikes… financially.

“Every single one of these guys ends up paying $1000 a year. They have to follow all those rules, be in good standing with the school, work jobs to make that money and then come out here and still chase their passions. It’s tough, it’s tough,” said Coach Branco.

Back in 2019, the official NCAA team started to make a comeback… before the program struckout during COVID due to funding.

Coach Jeremy Branco tells me that even if the school brought back the NCAA D1 team, the club team would still have their own roster.

Their team appreciates that Bronco Nation is rallying in support of a full NCAA squad by petitioning the school online.

“We were super excited, we immediately latched on,” said Coach Branco.

“It’s gotten a somewhat positive response, so hopefully it takes off,” said Schubert.

Coaches and players don’t expect the team to be reinstated by the end of their season, but with a new Boise State president expected soon and the athletics department joining the Pac-12 conference for the 2026-27 school year; the idea has ‘homerun’ potential.

“I think [local] people want some NCAA action in baseball,” said Venneri.

Athletic Director Jeramiah Dickey has tweeted that the department is interested, but they don't have the bandwidth or facilities at this time.