Boise State Hockey Club skates for seniors and Meals on Wheels

BOISE, Idaho — Bronco Nation showed up in a big way to Saturday Night’s game between the Boise State Hockey Club and the University of Denver Club team.

But on this day, Boise State Hockey skated for more than just pucks in the opposing team's net.

“So this partnership has grown over the 13 years, [over] $400,000 has been raised for us, that means 80,000 meals for homebound seniors,” said Grant Jones with Meals of Wheels Boise. He says this event brings thousands of meals to seniors while creating a space for different generations to come together.

Allie Triepke Members of Boise State Hockey Club and the University of Denver Pioneers hold up a check for $39,500 to Meals on Wheels Metro Boise.

Earlier this week, the Broncos stopped at local senior centers to connect with the community they’re raising money for.

“It was really fun. We had a lot of teammates come and serve meals," said Aiden Surovic, Captain and Center for BSU Hockey. "I got to sit down with this one really nice guy, his name is Gerry, and I chatted it up with him for a while and got to know his story.”

On the ice, the competition was fierce between the two teams but on dry land, players from the opposing team served alongside the Broncos.

“It was cool getting to work with them. I’m glad they could come help with us,” said Surovic of the University of Denver squad.

Each day, Meals on Wheels Boise serves and delivers over 2,000 meals to seniors. The need for fresh food on the table is more important than ever.

Allie Triepke A Boise State Hockey Club player chats with seniors in the community.

“We’ll just continue to grow. We’re up 300 meals a day from this time last year,” said Jones.

Between ticket sales, raffles, and a jersey auction, over $39,000 was raised for the nonprofit this year. “We couldn’t be happier and more appreciative and grateful for this partnership. Go Broncos!” said Jones.