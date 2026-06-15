BOISE, Idaho — The Morrison Center for the Performing Arts broke ground on Monday on a $4 million restroom expansion and modernization project, the first major renovation in the venue's 42-year history.

The project will nearly double restroom capacity, improve ADA accessibility and help reduce long wait times during intermissions.

Speaking at Monday's groundbreaking ceremony, Executive Director Laura Kendall said restroom wait times have been the most consistent complaint from guests since the center opened in 1984.

Watch to hear the Morrison Center's Executive Director discuss the project —

Morrison Center breaks ground on $4 million restroom expansion project

"Year after year, in survey after survey, the most consistent piece of feedback we received was about restroom wait times and accessibility," Kendall said. "Our patrons were gracious and patient, but they were telling us something important, and we listened."

Kendall called the renovation "the largest investment in the Morrison Center's history."

"This $4 million restroom modernization and expansion project is a statement that we are committed to this community, to this building, and to the experience of every single person who comes through these doors for decades to come," she said.

Representatives from Lombard Conrad Architects and CORE Construction joined Morrison Center leaders for the groundbreaking ceremony.

The project is being funded through private donations, internal loans and organizational reserves. Officials said no taxpayer funds or student fees will be used for the renovation.

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