Broncos and BSU fans hold their heads high

GLENDALE, ARIZONA — A disappointing end to the Boise State Football season, as the Broncos fall short to Penn State, 31 to 14.

The Nittany Lions did something that really no other team did this year - shut down Ashton Jeanty.

Idaho News 6 went out on the field and spoke to head coach Spencer Danielson, running back Ashton Genty, and athletic director Jeramiah Dickey after the game.

"What do you learn as a human being, as a man, not a football player, about a night like this?" Don Nelson asked Jeanty.

"Whatever it is, your best is always expected and you know sometimes you don't always do your best, or do what you plan to do, but you know God always has a bigger plan for you," said running back Ashton Jeanty.

"I can say this, God never says 'oops.' And as much as it hurts as a competitor, I'm so proud of this team, and we didn't execute enough tonight to win and we got to learn and grow from it," said Head Coach Spencer Danielson. "But the standard is back in Boise and these kids deserve all the credit. I mean, thank you Jesus for the opportunity to come here and play, and I know he doesn't make mistakes and we got to learn and grow from it, but this team deserves all the credit."

Reflecting on the fans, Athletic Director Jeramiah Dickey said, "I had multiple people come to me, Penn State, administration and the Fiesta Bowl people talking about how our fans showed up. And, we don't expect anything less. I knew they would and I love them to death as well. They took over Phoenix and I'm really proud of them and I hope they appreciated this run.I know it didn't end how we wanted it to end. But it takes a team and they're a big part of this, and I'm thankful."

State Farm Stadium was roughly two-thirds filled with Bronco Orange on Tuesday.

Idaho News 6 also had the chance to speak to some of the very loyal fans that stuck around for that high five they get from the players at the end of the game.

One fan told us, "I think we have an amazing team and a coach that's just amazing that he praises the Lord every interview he gets, and that's something that just can't be beat your content of character."

Another told us, We're 100% proud of these guys, these guys gave it their all. It was an awesome experience. We're still proud of them. We're ready for next year."

Now, the 24 season ends for the Boise State Broncos, but they're already talking about next year, and as Coach Danielson said, it's a foundation that you build on.