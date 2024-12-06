Ashton Jeanty confirmed his departure from Boise State after 2024; Eluding to NFL Draft

BOISE STATE, Idaho — Ashton Jeanty, the star-studded leader of Boise State's run game confirmed at a press conference on Thursday that the 2024 Old Trapper Mountain West Championship game will be his last ride on the Blue.

When asked if this would be it for Jeanty, the two-time Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year paused and smiled before simply replying, "Yes."

The Heisman hopeful RB (Running Back) for Boise State has had a record-breaking season. Boise State is hosting the Mountain West Championship game tomorrow.

This game will be the final game for Ashton Jeanty on the blue, before entering the NFL Draft, which takes place April 24th, in Green Bay WI.