Jeanty earns 10th All-America honor of the season

BOISE, Idaho — Star running back Ashton Jeanty has earned his tenth All-America honor of the season.

Boise State says the honor comes from The Sporting News.

BSU Football adding Jeanty is the first Bronco to earn an All-America honor from The Sporting News since 2020, when return specialist Avery Williams earned the honor. The last Boise State running back to be honored was Jay Ajayi in 2014, who earned second team honors.

Boise State says Jeanty has also been recognized by AFCA, AP, CBS Sports, FWAA, Sports Illustrated, PFF, The Athletic, USA Today and Walter Camp.

He needs 132 rushing yards to set the FBS rushing record in a single season.

