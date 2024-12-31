Inside Statefarm Stadium: Boise State gets ready for Fiesta Bowl game against Penn State

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona — The Boise State Broncos are gearing up for today's Fiesta Bowl game against Penn State in Scottsdale, Arizona at 5:30 p.m. Our team of reporters are in Scottsdale, ready to bring you the latest updates.

"Game day is finally here and we're so excited to have to the Boise State Broncos and the Penn Sate Lions," said Judy Bernas, the Fiesta Bowl Board of Directors chair. "Hundreds and hundreds of volunteers are scurrying around, trying to make everything perfect for this event."

Head to IdahoNews6.com tonight at 5:30 p.m. for live updates from the game.