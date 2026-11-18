BOISE, Idaho — After a year of record warmth and statewide drought, Idaho water experts are looking to the coming winter and a critical question for farmers: Will Idaho build the snowpack it needs?

At the 2026 Idaho Water Summit, scientists and water experts looked back at the conditions that shaped the past year while also examining what this winter could mean for the state’s water supply.

For Idaho farmers, the stakes are high. The snow that piles up in Idaho’s mountains throughout the winter eventually becomes part of the water supply they rely on during the growing season.

WATCH- Idaho Water Summit showcases harsh water year and what 2027 could see

Idaho Water Summit highlights harsh water year and what's ahead for 2027

Idaho farmer Neil Durrant said seeing snow in the foothills is more than just a sign of winter. It is a sign of hope.

“Without water we're not going to be farming here, and so that snow means that there's gonna be water hopefully come springtime,” Durrant said.

Idaho’s agriculture industry is coming off a challenging year, marked by unusually warm temperatures and drought. Southern Idaho recorded its second-warmest winter on record in 2026.

David Hokema, a hydrologist with the Idaho Department of Water Resources, said one factor in particular made the year unusual.

“What really stands out is this is the first year Idaho has ever had a statewide drought with normal precipitation, both in the winter and the summer months,” Hokema said.

While another warm winter remains possible, Hokema said there is reason for optimism when it comes to rebuilding Idaho’s mountain snowpack.

“There's a very small probability we'll see the phenomenal winter temperatures we did last year,” Hokema said. “So, as long as we're wet, we're probably gonna be building a snowpack.”

For Durrant, building that snowpack is critical. What accumulates in Idaho’s mountains this winter will help determine how much water is available when farmers begin another growing season.

“We love nice wet cold winters, but we'll see what it does and take it day by day,” Durrant said.

After one of Idaho’s warmest Octobers on record, farmers will be watching the mountains closely in the months ahead.

For Idaho agriculture, every winter storm could make a difference when planting season arrives.

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