Idaho State Board appoints David W. Hahn as eighth president of Boise State University

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho State Board of Education unanimously voted Wednesday to appoint Dr. David W. Hahn as the eighth president of Boise State University, officially ending a prolonged national search for the university’s top leader.

Hahn’s appointment follows his selection as sole finalist on June 16 and the completion of the 10-business-day waiting period required under Idaho law before a final vote could be taken. His appointment is effective July 1.

He will begin transitioning into the role immediately, performing presidential duties remotely as he prepares to relocate to Idaho. Under the terms of his contract, Hahn is expected to be on campus no later than Aug. 10, ahead of the start of the fall semester.

“This vote reflects the confidence of the full Board in the process we undertook and in the leader we have selected,” Idaho State Board of Education President Kurt Liebich said. “Today’s vote is the culmination of a rigorous process, and I have every confidence that Boise State and the state of Idaho are well served by this appointment. Dr. Hahn is the right person to lead Boise State into its next chapter.”

Hahn most recently served as dean of the College of Engineering at the University of Arizona. He will succeed interim president Jeremiah Shinn, who led Boise State after former President Marlene Tromp departed in 2025 to take the presidency at the University of Vermont.

The search for Boise State’s next president has been closely watched across Idaho and within higher education circles, stretching more than a year and drawing attention for its shifting timeline and changes in state law governing how public university presidents are selected.

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Initially launched as a national search, the process was paused in 2025 as the Idaho State Board of Education reviewed search procedures and lawmakers debated revisions to Idaho’s presidential search law. During that period, no finalists were publicly announced, and the university continued operating under interim leadership.

The Idaho Legislature later approved changes to the process that significantly limited public disclosure of candidates, requiring only a single finalist to be named before a final appointment vote. Supporters of the change said it would help attract stronger candidates by protecting confidentiality during recruitment. Critics argued it reduced transparency for leadership decisions at Idaho’s public universities.

Following the adoption of the new rules, the search resumed in 2026. According to the State Board, dozens of candidates applied for the position, and semifinal interviews were conducted before Hahn emerged as the final selection.

Boise State has continued to navigate major institutional priorities during the leadership transition, including its move into the Pac-12 conference, ongoing research expansion, and campus development projects.

With Wednesday’s vote, the State Board said the search process has concluded and leadership stability has been restored at one of Idaho’s largest public universities.

Hahn will now assume responsibility for guiding Boise State into its next academic and athletic chapter, overseeing academic programs, university operations, fundraising, and strategic planning as he prepares to formally take the helm on campus in August.

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