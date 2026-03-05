Students react to Boise State's plan to merge colleges and close innovation school

BOISE, Idaho — Students at Boise State University say they have concerns about how a proposed restructuring plan could affect their education, advising and future students.

University leaders announced Tuesday that they plan to merge the School of Public Service with the College of Education and close the College of Innovation and Design as part of a broader restructuring effort. The proposal must still be approved by the Idaho State Board of Education before taking effect.

Some students studying in the affected programs say they feel there has not been enough communication about what the changes will look like.

“Would I have chosen Boise State University if this merger would have happened before I would have here? I don't know how it's exactly going to look,” said Charlotte McNeely, a junior in the School of Public Service.

University leaders say the School of Public Service would merge with the College of Education to form a new academic unit, with the current interim dean of the College of Education helping lead the transition.

“I think that this is a really big deal,” McNeely said.

Several students say the uncertainty surrounding the plan has raised concerns about faculty, advising resources and the future of the programs.

“I think that it really shows the state of funding for education that our department has to make decisions like this," said Alana Heusser, a junior in the College of Education. "I know that this decision was most likely rooted in logic, but it is scary and it is disheartening because there are still so many unknowns."

Other students say the announcement came as a surprise.

“And I think that that was a conversation that probably needed to be had before the decision was kind of introduced, cause a lot of people were shocked,” said Theresa Hernandez, a sophomore in the School of Public Service.

Kelsey Smith, a first-year student who plans to teach high school government, takes classes in both programs and worries the merger could affect class sizes and advising services.

“I'm also a little bit concerned with like the staff changes that might happen, like I know that we had a dean resign, and I'm wondering how that will affect advising processes as well,” said Smith.

Students also say they are questioning the changes as tuition and fees may increase.

“[It] makes me really wonder like, 'where exactly my money's going towards and what exactly this change will bring about to my degree?'” McNeely said.

McNeely also says that hundreds of concerned students have signed a petition to speak out about tuition and fee increases.

The proposal also includes closing the College of Innovation and Design, with certification programs expected to move to the Boise State College of Arts and Sciences.

“Not a lot of communication has gone out, and from my knowledge, I don't know a lot of students that have had talks about this before this decision has been made,” said Kaylee Rank, a senior earning a certificate in College of Innovation and Design.

In a statement announcing the proposal, Boise State leaders said, “While we understand that change can be challenging — and our campus has experienced a lot of it — we are confident that these changes will strengthen our university for the future.”

If approved by the State Board of Education, the restructuring would take effect in July.

Students say they hope more faculty and student voices will be included in the conversation moving forward.