Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBoise State

Actions

Head Coach Spencer Danielson speaks at press conference ahead of the Broncos playing in Fiesta Bowl

Spencer Danielson
Brendyn Jones
Spencer Danielson leads BSU to Mountain West Championship win over UNLV<br/>
Spencer Danielson
Posted

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State Head Coach Spencer Danielson is speaking at a press conference at noon on Monday, ahead of the Broncos playing in the Fiesta Bowl on Tuesday, Dec. 31.

After earning a spot in the College Football Playoff and securing a first-round bye, BSU's first opponent for the Fiesta Bowl will be Penn State. Other schools that received a bye included Oregon State, Georgia State, and Arizona State.

RELATED: Boise State to play Penn State at the Fiesta Bowl.

Just over two weeks ago, Boise State clinched their second consecutive Mountain West Championship and sixth overall in school history.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Boise 6 Twin Falls 6

Boise 6 / Twin Falls 6, your new home for the Vegas Golden Knights