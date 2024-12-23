Head Coach Spencer Danielson speaks at press conference ahead of the Broncos playing in Fiesta Bowl

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State Head Coach Spencer Danielson is speaking at a press conference at noon on Monday, ahead of the Broncos playing in the Fiesta Bowl on Tuesday, Dec. 31.

After earning a spot in the College Football Playoff and securing a first-round bye, BSU's first opponent for the Fiesta Bowl will be Penn State. Other schools that received a bye included Oregon State, Georgia State, and Arizona State.

Just over two weeks ago, Boise State clinched their second consecutive Mountain West Championship and sixth overall in school history.