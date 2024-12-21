Boise State to play Penn State at the Fiesta Bowl

BOISE STATE, Idaho — After earning a spot in the College Football Playoff and securing a first-round bye, BSU has discovered its opponent for the Fiesta Bowl: Penn State.

Penn State beat SMU in the first round of the playoffs on Saturday, 38-10. They’ll meet BSU on New Years Eve in Glendale, AZ.

Two weeks ago, Boise State clinched their second consecutive Mountain West Championship and sixth overall in school history. This victory secured BSU a spot in the College Football Playoff, earning a first-round bye. Other schools that also received a bye included Oregon State, Georgia State, and Arizona State.

Boise State enters with a 3-0 all-time record in the Fiesta Bowl, while Penn State leads the series against Boise State with a 9-2 record.

Idaho News 6 will be bring you live coverage from the Fiesta Bowl beginning December 28, including all coach and player news conferences, the Fiesta Bowl parade, live player interviews, and more. You can also join us for pre-game special on Tuesday, December 31 at 5 p.m. The game between Boise State and Penn State will air at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN.