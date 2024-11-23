Game Preview: 3 milestones that depend on the Broncos beating Wyoming

BOISE, Idaho — The Broncos travel to the high plains this weekend to face off against the struggling Cowboys of The University of Wyoming (2-8) in Laramie. While it's not necessarily a matchup that has the college football world abuzz, the final score will determine whether or not Boise State's highest hopes for the 2024 season are solidified or scattered.

Despite handily beating Air Force at home back in September, the Cowboys are fighting to stay out of the basement of the Mountain West Conference. The #12 Broncos on the other hand remain in control of their College Football Playoff destiny as the top-ranked team from the Group of 5 Conferences.

But if BSU coughs up a loss, any hope for a College Football Playoff spot would be in serious jeopardy as would Ashton Jeanty's Heisman hopes. If they win, Boise State will be on firm footing to charge into the CFP behind their record-breaking running back.

Two sides, one coin.

While we wait to see which side of the coin lands in Laramie, here are 3 milestones that hang in the balance this Saturday.

1) 2,000+ yard rushing season for Ashton Jeanty

As it stands, Ashton Jeanty is just 107 yards shy of his first 2,000+ yard season. Throughout the year, Jeanty hasn't had a game where he's rushed for under 100 yards. His low point this season came against Portland State, where he rushed for 127 yards— not exactly a down night. The Cowboys are also one of the worst rushing defenses in the country, allowing an average of 201.2 yards on the ground per game. As long as Jeanty maintains the standard, stays healthy, and his offensive line doesn't take a night off, this milestone should come falling down during the second half of play.

2) Home vs. Away | The Mountain West Conference Championship

While Colorado State is 7-3 overall, the Rams of Fort Collins are currently undefeated in Mountain West Conference play. This means that if BSU loses to Wyoming and CSU prevails over Fresno State, the Broncos would lose their top seed in the MWC championship game and as a result, would have to travel to Colorado to fight for the conference title. Playing away from THE BLUE and its electric fanbase would no doubt put a damper on what would ultimately be a must-win championship game.

3) A #4 seed in the College Football Playoff

With a loss against Wyoming, you can say goodbye to a potential #4 seed in the College Football Playoff. Ultimately, BSU would be forced to prevail in the MWC championship game to even be considered for a playoff spot over the likes of Army and Tulane. For the 1-loss Broncos, winning out remains the only surefire way to secure a playoff spot. Any loss, whether it be against Oregon State, Wyoming, or Colorado State would undoubtedly derail any hopes for a postseason run.

Las Vegas bookmakers have Boise State over Wyoming by 22.5 points.