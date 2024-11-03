Dominant win over SDSU lifts BSU Football in AP Rankings

BOISE, Idaho — Although it didn't happen this week, the Boise State University Broncos are inching ever closer to their first top-10 ranking since 2011.

On Sunday, the Associated Press lifted the BSU football team to the #12 spot after Ashton Jeanty and co. handled San Diego State University 56-24 this past Friday at home. During the victory, Jeanty scored two touchdowns and rushed for 149 yards. Throughout the season, Jeanty has rushed for 1,525 yards and 20 touchdowns, making him the current favorite to win the Heisman Memorial Trophy. To put those mind-blowing individual stats into perspective, Ashton Jeanty has scored 7 more touchdowns this season than the entire Florida State University offense (13 TDs).

Broncos Vs. SDSU

Wide receiver, Latrell Capels also had a breakout game with 6 receptions for 90 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Boise State now heads into the softer part of its season schedule with its next matchup coming this Saturday against Nevada. After that, the Broncos will face San Jose State, Wyoming, and Oregon State to finish out their season. Winning all those games would almost certainly guarantee the Broncos a spot in this year's College Football Playoff as their sole loss came at the hands of #1 ranked Oregon.

AP Top 25: Week 11