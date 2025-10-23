From ideas to impact: 'The Junction' looks to bring Boise’s innovators to campus and beyond

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State University is opening The Junction, a new hub on campus designed to connect students, researchers, and local entrepreneurs with businesses and organizations across Idaho.

WATCH | How Boise State wants to grow the business community in the valley

The Junction: Boise State’s new hub aims to grow Idaho’s innovation economy

Located on University Drive at Capitol Village, The Junction will serve as a bridge between higher education and industry. Plans are for it to be a space where ideas can grow into businesses and partnerships that strengthen the local economy.

“If you’re an entrepreneur you can walk in the door and we can connect you right away with the Venture College or with Trailhead. If you’re a small business owner and you need help with AI, integrating AI into your small business, we can connect you with our computer science department,” said Jen Schneider Professor and Interim Associate Dean, School of Public Service at Boise State.

The university’s Office of Community Engagement was awarded $2.5 million to help open The Junction’s doors. Last year, Boise State produced nine U.S. patents and is working toward becoming an R1 research institution, a top national ranking for research universities.

“We really want to focus on making the research and the experience we have at the university available to the public. We call it translational research but it’s just about making sure what we do is informed by and meeting the needs of the city and the state,” said Roger Brown, Director of The Junction and Director for Economic Development and Community Relations.

While Boise State already collaborates with major companies like Micron and Albertsons, The Junction is open to all Idaho organizations. University leaders say the goal is to reflect the region’s rapid growth and help strengthen its innovation ecosystem.

“Whether it’s a small nonprofit, or a mom and pop shop who needs support with their backend business processes, and the entrepreneurs just starting out. And how can we connect with them to grow a really vibrant business ecosystem in this area,” said a Boise State representative.

The public can begin visiting The Junction in person in November, or reach out via email to learn more about available programs and partnerships: thejunction@boisestate.edu.