Free, discounted Boise State basketball tickets offered to fans who bring food donations

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State Athletics and Lactalis USA, the makers of Galbani Cheese, are hosting a food drive during the Bronco women’s and men’s basketball games on Nov. 14 and 15.

Fans who donate non-perishable items on Friday, Nov. 14, will receive a free ticket to the women’s basketball game against UC Davis. Tipoff is at 6:30 p.m. Those who donate on Saturday, Nov. 15, will receive a $5 balcony ticket to the men’s basketball game against Montana State, with tipoff at 2 p.m.

Donations can be dropped off in the Bronco-wrapped truck outside Entry 2 or in bins at Entry 3 of ExtraMile Arena. All items will support the Boise State Campus Food Pantry, which provides students with access to nutritious food and hygiene products.

“Lactalis is proud to team up with Boise State Athletics and help eliminate hunger in our community,” said Simon Perrier, site director of Lactalis’ Nampa facility in a press release.

Items needed include canned beans, cooking essentials, canned proteins and vegetables, pantry staples, pasta, pasta sauce and peanut butter.