Former Boise State player Tyson Degenhart signs with Toronto Raptors

BOISE, Idaho — Former Boise State forward Tyson Degenhart signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Toronto Raptors, according to a press release sent by the university.

Exhibit 10 contracts are one-year deals, and they can include a potential bonus if the player spends time with the team's minor league affiliate.

“I’m so incredibly happy and thrilled for Tyson and his family,” said head coach Leon Rice.

“From the moment he committed to our program and walked through our doors in 2021, we knew Tyson was special and destined for great things. His hard work, dedication and countless hours has put him in this position, and he’s going to reward Toronto for the opportunity.”

During his four-year career with the Broncos, Degenhart became Boise State's all-time leading scorer, amassing 2,037 career points over 138 games.

Degenhart is expected to compete alongside the Raptors in the 2025 NBA Summer League, scheduled to run from July 10-20.