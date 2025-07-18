BOISE, Idaho — Public media here in Idaho is at risk after the House voted to rescind over $1 billion in federal funding from public broadcasts across the US. Boise State Public Radio says this change could deepen news deserts in parts of Idaho.

“Imagine 1/5th of your budget going away,” said Tom Michael, General Manager for Boise State Public Radio.

Federal funding cut approval puts Boise State Public Radio services at risk

For nearly 50 years, Boise State Public Radio has been providing national and local news to the furthest corners of Idaho. Their radio and online media service is at risk following recent federal funding cuts.

“Public media is free and available to everyone,” said Erik Jones, BSPR Program Director, while on the air.

“Especially in those rural areas, it’s more of the budget, and there’s a real concern that we're going to have growing news deserts,” said Michael.

“When you say ‘news desert,’ how does that impact rural Idahoans?” asked Reporter Allie Triepke.

“Sure, this is real-time information for people sometimes in areas where they don’t get good internet and cell coverage. We’re talking about critical weather alerts, wildfire evacuations, and we’re just talking about daily news and weather, too,” said Michael.

Both of Idaho's senators, Republicans Jim Risch and Mike Crapo, voted in approval. Senator Risch said in a statement that he’s in favor of reducing “woke and excessive funding.”

Then late Thursday night, the House passed the bill by a vote of 216-213. Idaho Representatives Russ Fulcher and Mike Simpson both voted ‘Yes’.

The measure is now on its way to the president’s desk. This will take away 20% of BSPR's budget.

“It’s almost even more important to have outlets like ours and like yours in this media ecosphere when anyone can post as a journalist,” said Michael. "So it’s a real devastating loss, to lose this funding."

Boise State Public Radio will continue to explore alternate routes of funding so they don’t have to cut off services to the most rural parts of Idaho.